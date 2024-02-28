We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 18-9 overall and 11-2 at home, while Oregon State is 12-16 overall and 1-8 on the road. Oregon recorded a 60-58 victory over Oregon State on Feb. 17.

Oregon is favored by 13 points in the latest Oregon vs. Oregon State odds, and the over/under is 138 points. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon State vs. Oregon. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Oregon vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon -13

Oregon vs. Oregon State over/under: 138 points

Oregon vs. Oregon State money line: Oregon: -950, Oregon State: +620

Oregon vs. Oregon State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Oregon

The point spread may have favored Oregon last Saturday, but the final result did not. The Ducks fell 69-64 to the California Golden Bears. Oregon's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 19 points, and N'Faly Dante, who almost dropped a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Couisnard leads the Ducks in scoring with 14.6 points per game on average. He racked up 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Oregon's victory over the Beavers in the first meeting this season.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Oregon State can finally bid farewell to its seven-game losing streak thanks to its game on Saturday. The Beavers came out on top against the Stanford Cardinal by a score of 85-73. Oregon State can attribute much of its success to Jordan Pope, who scored 30 points, and Michael Rataj, who shot 4 for 5 from downtown and dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Beavers are scoring just 68.8 points per game, which ranks 342nd in the nation. Defensively, Oregon State is giving up 72.3 points per contest.

How to make Oregon vs. Oregon State picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 139-94 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.