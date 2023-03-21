The No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks and the No. 3 seed Wisconsin Badgers will battle for a spot in the 2023 NIT semifinals when they meet on Tuesday night. Oregon has won a pair of games by double digits during this tournament, while Wisconsin is coming off a 75-71 win over Liberty. This is the first meeting between these teams since Oregon won by 18 points in 2019.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Oregon vs. Wisconsin odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134. Before entering any Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters this week 83-54 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon vs. Wisconsin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Oregon vs. Wisconsin:

Oregon vs. Wisconsin spread: Oregon -4.5

Oregon vs. Wisconsin over/under: 134 points

Oregon vs. Wisconsin money line: Oregon -190, Wisconsin +158

Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks: See picks here

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon rolled to a blowout win over UCF behind a career-high 21 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore Nate Bittle. The Ducks have won six of their last seven games, with the lone loss coming against UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. They were without their top two scorers against UCF, as N'Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard were sidelined and are questionable for this game.

Starting point guard Will Richardson is also sidelined after he went down with a hip injury prior to the NIT. Wisconsin has only won consecutive games once since the beginning of January and is 6-13-1 against the spread in its last 20 games. Oregon has won eight of its last nine home games and has covered in four of its last six games.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers bounced back from a disappointing loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament with an 81-62 win over Bradley as 3-point favorites to open the NIT. They took the lead on a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the game and never trailed again. Wisconsin added a 75-71 win against No. 2 seed Liberty on Sunday, as Chucky Hepburn poured in a career-high 27 points on 9 of 20 shooting.

Steven Crowl had a career-best 36 points in the win over Bradley, and he scored 14 of the team's first 22 points against Liberty. He leads the team with 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while Hepburn (12.2), Connor Essegian (11.8) and Tyler Wahl (11.5) are all in double figures as well. The Badgers have won 10 of their last 12 games against Pac-12 opponents.

How to make Oregon vs. Wisconsin picks

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Oregon 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 83-54 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.