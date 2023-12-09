The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) square off in the 2023 Discount Tire Hall Of Fame Series on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers bounced back in their last outing after picking up its first loss. On Dec. 4, Purdue defeated Iowa 87-68. Alabama has won two of its last three games. The Crimson Tide beat Arkansas State 89-65 on Monday.

Tipoff from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 5-3. The Boilermakers are 6-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 161.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Alabama vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Alabama spread: Boilermakers -6

Purdue vs. Alabama over/under: 161.5 points

Purdue vs. Alabama money line: Boilermakers -262, Crimson Tide +211

ALA: Hit the 1H Under in 24 of last 37 games

PUR: 6-2-1 ATS this season

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey (7'4) is a massive presence in the lane for Purdue's offense. Edey creates plenty of second-chance opportunities and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Ontario native ranks third in the country in scoring (23.7) and sixth in rebounds (11.2). Additionally, he's sixth in blocks (2.8). In his last outing, Edey finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. This was his nation-leading seventh double-double.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has been an impactful player in the backcourt. The Indiana native averages 11.7 points, six rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He's also leading the team in steals (1.7). On Nov. 28 against Texas Southern, Smith racked up 19 points, nine boards and 10 assists.

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears is the catalyst for this offense. Sears has the skill set to score from all three levels and absorbs contact from defenders in the lane. The Alabama native is averaging a team-best 19.8 points with 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He's also very efficient, shooting 57% from the floor. On Nov. 28 versus Clemson, Sears totaled 23 points, three assists and went 4-of-9 from downtown.

Senior guard Aaron Estrada is a shot-creator who transferred in from Hofstra. The New Jersey native logs 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and makes 44% of his 3-pointers. He's notched 20-plus points in three games this season. On Nov. 25 against Oregon, Estrada piled up 22 points, four assists and shot 3-of-6 from three.

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Purdue vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?