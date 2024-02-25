A big one in the Big Apple for the Big East awaits us this afternoon on CBS as No. 15 Creighton heads to Madison Square Garden to take on St. John's. Creighton, coming off a shocking dismantling of No. 1 UConn earlier in the week, is a narrow road favorite as it looks to keep any hope of a regular-season conference title alive. St. John's is also coming off a win after snapping a three-game skid with its first road victory in almost two months.

The theme of Sunday might be the narrow paths both have to reach their goals. UConn handled Villanova at home Saturday to remain three games up on the rest of the league with three games left to play, so a loss for the Bluejays would effectively eliminate their chances of winning or sharing a regular-season crown. The Johnnies have a narrow path to reaching the NCAAs after a late-season swoon in which they have lost eight of 11, but Rick Pitino's crew can't be counted out just yet. With the Big East Tournament on their home floor and armed with a Hall of Fame coach, St. John's has a puncher's chance of punching a ticket to the Big Dance. A win Sunday would do wonders for its momentum the next few weeks.

How to watch Creighton vs. St. John's live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, NY

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Creighton vs. St. John's prediction, picks

St. John's has been in the news a lot this week thanks to some, ahem, questionable decision-making from Pitino, who called out his players for lack of lateral quickness and strength. But the Johnnies responded well in their first outing since that rant, winning an ugly one at Georgetown to set up this one. Coming off their best offensive showing in weeks, I think they can give Creighton a push inside MSG and cover the number here at home. Prediction: St. John's +2.5

