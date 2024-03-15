Stanford has fired basketball coach Jerod Haase after eight seasons leading the program, the school announced Thursday night. Athletic director Bernard Muir made the move official immediately at the conclusion of the Cardinal's loss to Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Stanford finished 14-18 this season.

"While the on-court results fell short of our expectations, Coach Haase led our men's basketball program with great integrity and made a deeply positive impact on many Cardinal student-athletes," Muir said. "As we embark on the search for our next head coach, I wish Jerod and his family all the best in the future."

A season ago, there was an expectation Haase wouldn't make it to Year 8, but Muir gave him one more chance. The team failed to improve. Haase leaves with a 126-127 record and without ever having reached the NCAA Tournament. It wasn't for lack of recruiting successes, though. The Cardinal recruited multiple high-end prospects who became future NBA picks in recent years: KZ Okpala, Tyrell Terry and Ziaire Williams (who was a top-10 pick in 2021). Those recruiting wins didn't translate to larger success on the floor, however.

Haase was also dealt a brutal blow after losing former five-star prospect Harrison Ingram last year to the transfer portal. Ingram has since remade his career and is a key cog on a North Carolina team tracking to be a top-two NCAA Tournament seed.

Stanford's best Pac-12 finish in the past seven seasons was its 11-7 third-place mark in 2017-18.

The Stanford job is an interesting one in the name, image and likeness era. It's is an elite academic institution, but its prestige in coaching circles has significantly dipped in the past decade. That reputation has been embellished even more in the past two years as the university is not considered an easy job to recruit players via the portal or with an understated NIL philosophy. Washington State coach Kyle Smith, Colgate coach Matt Langel and Princeton coach Mitch Henderson should all be contacted for the opening, sources told CBS Sports.

Stanford has made one NCAA Tournament since 2008 — its Sweet 16 run in 2014 under Johnny Dawkins.