The Syracuse Orange (16-10) go up against the NC State Wolfpack (16-9) in an ACC tilt on Tuesday. Syracuse has dropped two of its last three outings. On Saturday, Syracuse lost 65-60 to Wake Forest. Meanwhile, NC State halted its two-game skid last time out. On Feb. 17, the Wolfpack topped Clemson 78-77.

Tipoff from PNC Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. NC State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Syracuse vs. NC State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Syracuse vs. NC State spread: Wolfpack -6.5

Syracuse vs. NC State over/under: 151.5 points

Syracuse vs. NC State money line: Wolfpack -267, Orange +218

SYR: Has hit the game total Over in 7 of last 11 away games

NCST: Has hit the game total Over in 10 of last 17 games at home

Why Syracuse can cover

Sophomore guard Judah Mintz is the top scoring threat for the Orange. He owns impressive body control around the rim and takes good angles to the basket. The Maryland native is fourth in the ACC in both scoring (18.3) and assists (4.3).

In the Feb. 13 win over North Carolina, Mintz had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore guard JJ Starling brings another scoring threat to the team. Starling keeps defenders off balance when getting into the lane. The New York native logs 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. In his last game, Starling finished with 18 points and four rebounds.

Why NC State can cover

Senior guard DJ Horne gives NC State a reliable three-level scorer. The North Carolina native ranks seventh in the conference in scoring (17.2) with 3.5 rebounds per contest. Additionally, he shoots 43% from downtown.

He's scored 20-plus in five straight games. In Saturday's win over Clemson, Horne had 27 points, four rebounds and made five 3-pointers. Junior guard Jayden Taylor is a gritty defender due to his quick feet. Taylor puts up 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. In his last outing, he racked up 12 points and three boards.

