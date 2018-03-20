Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba follows Trae Young in declaring for the NBA Draft

The Big 12's two best freshmen have declared their college careers kaput within hours of each other. Texas freshman center Mohamed Bamba announced Tuesday that he will declare for the upcoming NBA Draft and not return to school.

Bamba's news came hours after Oklahoma freshman Trae Young officially moved on from the Sooners.

The 6-foot-11 swat machine led the big 12 in blocked shots, rebounds and double-doubles this season. Bamba provided a once sentence statement for Texas' press release.

"After an incredibly rewarding year at The University of Texas, I will not be returning to school as I will be entering the NBA Draft," he said.

Bamba played in all 30 of Texas' games, notching a double-double in half of them. He averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. He shot 60.3 percent from 2-point range. Bamba's length and defensive prowess have him in the conversation to be a top-five pick. He's considered a lock to go in the top 10 at this point.

At the end of the regular season, Bamba finished fifth in CBS Sports' Frosh Watch, a weekly in-season ranking of the top freshmen in college basketball. Texas' season ended with an overtime loss to Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.