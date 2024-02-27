The Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena in a Big 12 matchup. Texas Tech is 19-8 overall and 14-1 at home, while Texas is 17-10 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Red Raiders are currently fifth in the Big 12 standings at 8-6, while Texas is 10th at 6-8.

Texas Tech has also dominated the head-to-head rivalry of late, winning seven of the last 10 meetings with Texas and going 8-2 against the spread during that span. The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 144.5 points.

Texas Tech vs. Texas spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Texas Tech vs. Texas over/under: 144.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Texas money line: Texas Tech -162, Texas:+136

What you need to know about Texas

The Longhorns are coming off a tough 86-67 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Texas went down 20 points in the first half and couldn't dig itself out of that hole as it endured its eighth loss in the last 14 games to put itself firmly on the 2024 NCAA Tournament bubble.

Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell led Texas with 12 points each in the defeat and Ithiel Horton had 10 points off the bench. However, the Longhorns were outrebounded 31-22 and allowed the Jayhawks to shoot a staggering 61.5% from the floor. Jerry Palm currently has Texas listed as one of the first four teams out in his 2024 NCAA Tournament predictions.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders came up short against the UCF Knights on Saturday and fell 75-61. Despite the loss, Darrion Williams dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds while Kerwin Walton scored 18 points. However, Texas Tech lost the turnover battle 14-7 and shot an abysmal 37% from the floor as a team.

The loss was Texas Tech's fifth in its last eight games but Palm still has the Red Raiders listed as a No. 6 seed in the South region in his latest bracketology update. Grant McCasland's first year at the helm as a program has already been a rousing success following a disappointing 16-16 season in 2022-23 after beginning the season as a top-25 team.

