The No. 2 Texas Longhorns will be looking to stay unbeaten when they face the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays on Thursday night in the 2022 Big 12/Big East Battle. Texas has achieved its highest ranking in the Associated Press poll since 2010 when the Longhorns were listed at No. 1 in consecutive polls. Creighton has tied its highest ranking ever, a spot that it has previously held four times.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5. Before entering any Creighton vs. Texas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Creighton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Texas vs. Creighton:

Texas vs. Creighton spread: Texas -6.5

Texas vs. Creighton over/under: 140.5 points

Texas vs. Creighton money line: Texas -300, Creighton +240

Texas vs. Creighton picks: See picks here

Why Texas can cover

Texas has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball so far this season, winning all five of its games by at least 19 points. The Longhorns posted a win over then-No. 2 Gonzaga during this stretch, so they have proven themselves against one of the top teams in the country. They have since added wins over Northern Arizona and UT Rio Grande Valley, giving them plenty of time to rest and prepare for this matchup.

The Longhorns have been outstanding defensively, allowing just 41 assists while forcing 103 turnovers. They have three players scoring in double figures, paced by sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter's 16.2 points per game. Creighton is coming off its first loss of the season and is playing its first true road game of the year, making this a difficult scheduling spot for the Bluejays.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton came up just short of winning the Maui Invitational last week, but it covered the 3.5-point spread in an 81-79 loss to Arizona in the title game. The Bluejays also recorded wins over then-No. 21 Texas Tech and then-No. 9 Arkansas earlier in the week. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games and have tied their program record for highest ranking in the polls.

Their lineup has more offensive firepower in this matchup, as five players are scoring in double figures. Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while sophomore guards Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard are each scoring 12.7 points. Texas has struggled against Big East opponents in recent years, failing to cover the spread in six straight matchups.

How to make Creighton vs. Texas picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. Creighton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Creighton vs. Texas? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Texas vs. Creighton spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.