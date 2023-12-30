The second game of Saturday's doubleheader on CBS features a matchup between Oregon and UCLA, two future Big Ten opponents which will only meet a few more times this season as Pac-12 members. The Bruins and Ducks will battle in Eugene, Oregon, in the second conference game of the season for both teams.

After starting the season just outside the AP Top 25, it's been a rough stretch for Mick Cronin and the Bruins. UCLA welcomed eight newcomers to the roster after reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons and sits at 6-6 after a win over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener. Prior to that win over the Beavers, UCLA had lost four consecutive games and six of its last eight.

The Ducks sit at 9-3 heading into this game with the Bruins and are coming off a 82-74 win over USC in which freshmen Kwame Evans Jr. and Jackson Shelstad both had career nights. Oregon has won five of its last six games and the lone loss came at the hands of Syracuse in a neutral-site contest.

How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

UCLA vs. Oregon prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

There are a handful of coaches in this sport you simply don't bet against turning it around. Cronin is one of them. UCLA hasn't looked great thus far this season and its is in the midst of its worst stretch under Cronin. The Bruins were once viewed as an NCAA Tournament lock heading into the season and will need to rack up wins during conference play to get into the Big Dance. Oregon has been one of the hottest teams in the conference during the last month, but this seems like the perfect spot for UCLA to get a win to get back on track. Prediction: UCLA +6

