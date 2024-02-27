The Georgetown Hoyas (9-18) travel to play the Villanova Wildcats (15-12) in a Big East matchup to begin the Tuesday college basketball schedule. The Wildcats just had their three-game win streak put to an end. On Feb. 24, the No. 1 UConn Huskies blew out Villanova 78-54. Meanwhile, Georgetown halted its 11-game losing streak on Saturday, narrowly beating DePaul 77-76.

Tipoff from John Finneran Pavilion is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 15-point favorite in the latest Georgetown vs. Villanova odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Villanova vs. Georgetown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Villanova vs. Georgetown and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Georgetown vs. Villanova:

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Villanova -15

Villanova vs. Georgetown over/under: 140 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Wildcats -1544, Hoyas +871

GTWN: Georgetown has hit the team total Under in 16 of last 30 games

NOVA: Villanova has hit the 1H game total Under in 21 of last 32 games

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon has been Villanova's top player this season. Dixon excels in many different aspects for the Wildcats as a scorer, rebounder and defender. The Pennsylvania native is averaging a team-high 16 points with 6.3 rebounds per game. Dixon has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games.

In his last outing, Dixon had 20 points and eight boards. Sophomore guard Mark Armstrong is a strong two-way force in the backcourt. The New Jersey native averages 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. On Feb. 11, Armstrong finished with 12 points and five assists.

Why Georgetown can cover

Sophomore guard Jayden Epps brings a consistent offensive force to the backcourt. He is a smooth three-level scorer with good court vision as a passer. The Virginia native is third in the Big East in scoring (18.4) with a team-best 4.4 assists per contest. In Saturday's win over DePaul, Epps dropped 33 points, five assists and five threes.

Senior forward Supreme Cook is making his presence felt in the lane. Cook has terrific size (6-foot-9, 229 pounds) to score around the rim with ease, while also being a secure rebounder. The New Jersey native grabs a team-high 8.4 rebounds with 11.3 points. He also shoots 59% from the field. Cook has snagged double-digit boards in five of his last nine games.

How to make Georgetown vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 144 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

