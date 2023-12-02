The Syracuse Orange and Virginia Cavaliers tip off ACC action on Saturday. The Orange (5-2), who have won two consecutive games, rolled to an 80-57 win over LSU on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (6-1), who have a 15-game winning streak in ACC openers, including 14-0 under coach Tony Bennett, are coming off a 59-47 win over 14th-ranked Texas A&M on Wednesday. UVA is 35-35 all-time in ACC openers. The Cavaliers' only loss so far this season was a 65-41 setback to Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

Syracuse vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -9.5

Syracuse vs. Virginia over/under: 128 points

Syracuse vs. Virginia money line: Syracuse +400, Virginia -550

SYR: The Orange have hit the game total over in 8 of their last 11 away games (+4.70 units)

UVA: The Cavaliers have won 16 of their last 19 games at home (+11.55 units on ML)

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have just two players averaging in double-figure scoring, led by senior guard Reece Beekman. He has scored 12 points or more in each of the past three games, including a 17-point and seven-assist effort in the loss to Wisconsin. In Wednesday's win over Texas A&M, he scored 12 points, dished out five assists, made three steals and had two blocks. He has started all seven games for Virginia, and is averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals in 30.4 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Ryan Dunn has reached double-figure scoring in four games, including a double-double against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 14. In that game, he scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked three shots and registered two steals. He had seven steals in a 73-70 win over Florida on Nov. 10. For the year, Dunn is averaging 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks in 27.4 minutes.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange are led by sophomore guard Judah Mintz, who is coming off a monster performance on Tuesday in an 80-57 win over LSU during the ACC/SEC Challenge. In that game, Mintz poured in 33 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. For the season, he is averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 assists, three rebounds and 2.1 steals. He is connecting on 45.7% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 42.9% from 3-point range. He is also making 79.4% of his free throws.

Also averaging double-digit scoring is sophomore forward Chris Bell. In seven games, all starts, Bell is averaging 14.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. He is coming off a 20-point, three assist and two rebound performance against LSU, and had 18 points and five boards in a 105-56 win over Chaminade at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21. He scored a season-high 25 points in a 79-75 victory over Colgate on Nov. 14.

