San Diego State is headed to the national championship for the first time ever thanks to the late-game heroics of Lamont Butler. In the fading seconds of their Final Four matchup, and the No. 5-seeded Aztecs trailing No. 9 seed FAU by two, Butler created just enough space to drain a buzzer-beating jumper over the outstretched arms of Nicholas Boyd.

Here's a look at the play San Diego State fans -- and FAU fans, for the opposite reason -- will remember for the rest of their lives.

The miraculous shot gave San Diego State its very first lead of the second half -- with zeros on the clock. The Aztecs trailed by as much as 14, making it the fifth largest comeback in Final Four history. Butler's game-winning buzzer-beater is only the sixth all time and first since Jalen Suggs hit one for Gonzaga in 2021.

For the game, Butler scored nine points on 3-for-6 from the field. Matt Bradley led the Aztecs with 21 points on 5-for-12 from the field, adding six rebounds.

With the win over FAU, San Diego State will take on either Miami or UConn in the national championship. The national title game is slated for Monday at 9:20 p.m. on CBS.