A heated exchange of words between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon resulted in Howard being ejected from Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. The dust up, which required the coaches to be separated by game officials as well as team assistants and players, came just before the midway point of the second half of Friday's 79-66 win by the Wolverines. Turgeon was issued a technical foul while Howard received a double technical before he was booted from the game as a result of the kerfuffle.

It's not clear what started the exchange, but in the video below from the Big Ten Network, Howard can be seen approaching the Maryland bench, at which point a shouting match begins between he and Turgeon. The argument occurred during a timeout while the broadcast was in a commercial break.

Maryland, the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tourney, got off to a great start and at one point led by 12 points over the top-seeded Wolverines with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. But then Michigan went on a 16-2 run in the final minutes to take a 40-38 lead into halftime.

The game was defined by a series of runs by each team with the Wolverines pulling away in the final minutes to win comfortably. Michigan will now play the winner of Ohio State and Purdue in the Big Ten semis on Saturday.