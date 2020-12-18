A Big 12 battle is on tap Friday between the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones at 9 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are 6-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Iowa State is 1-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Mountaineers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win. The Cyclones are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 Friday games.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State spread: West Virginia -15

West Virginia vs. Iowa State over-under: 144 points

West Virginia vs. Iowa State money line: West Virginia -1700, Iowa State +900

What you need to know about West Virginia

The Mountaineers won their third straight game Sunday, downing visiting Richmond 87-71. Five West Virginia players scored in double digits, with Miles McBride leading the way with 20 points, Taz Sherman scoring 15, Oscar Tshiebwe and Sean McNeil each scoring 12 and Derek Culver chipping in 10.

McBride leads the Mountaineers with 14.6 points and 4.6 assists per game, with Culver pulling down 10.7 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Iowa State

The Cyclones dropped their third straight decision on Tuesday, losing 74-65 to Kansas State. Rasir Bolton scored 19 points for Iowa State in the loss.

Bolton leads Iowa State in scoring (15.8 ppg), rebounding (5.3 rpg) and assists (6.0 apg).

