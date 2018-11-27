Drive Chart
TEXAS
OKLA

QBs will be focal point in Texas-Oklahoma rematch

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 27, 2018

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger approached Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

"Oh, I went up to him and congratulated him on a great game. That was all," Ehlinger said this week as the teams prepare to meet again Saturday, this time in the Big 12 Championship Game. "I respect his game and that was it."

The gesture wasn't responded to in kind by Murray, who was upset after the loss and, wearing a towel on his head as he walked off the field, threw some derogatory words Ehlinger's way before leaving the field at the Cotton Bowl.

The two players again will be front and center in the rematch, as No. 5 Oklahoma looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive and the No. 14 Longhorns try to make their first major bowl since falling in the BCS Championship in 2009.

Ehlinger has played a big role in Texas' resurgence, giving the Longhorns stability at the position after years of up and (mostly) down play at quarterback.

Ehlinger has been particularly effective against Oklahoma, throwing for an average of nearly 300 yards and rushing for nearly 90 yards per game in his two games against the Sooners.

"He's not a flashy runner, but he's very effective," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said of Ehlinger. "He's smart. He kind of knows where to run. It's not like tackling a normal quarterback. He's a big kid -- 235 pounds. Runs physical. So he challenges you there, and then I think he's really improved throwing the ball this year. You can see those guys have done a really nice job with him."

Ehlinger has been banged up since the week after the win over the Sooners, when he suffered a shoulder sprain and was knocked out of the game early.

"It hasn't been (great) since the Baylor game," Longhorns coach Tom Herman said.

But Ehlinger has yet to miss more action since.

"It's a pain tolerance thing," Herman said. "If it's a pain tolerance thing, my money's on Sam Ehlinger. He's going to be fine for the game. But it's definitely something that bothers him."

Riley said he hasn't noticed much difference in Ehlinger on film.

"He's battled through it," Riley said.

Murray has managed to stay healthy and along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of the two primary contenders for the Heisman Trophy.

After throwing for 364 yards and rushing for 114 yards in last week's 59-56 win over West Virginia, Murray became the first FBS player to average 300 or more passing yards and run for an average of 60 or more yards.

Like Ehlinger, Murray has come up with big play after big play to help the Sooners get to this point.

"I think some guys are born with that," Riley said. "And then some of that also comes through your preparation, your work, your confidence in your scheme. It takes all those things, and I think he has that. But his pulse through games stays pretty much the same. He's steady."

While Murray and the Sooners' offense has been putting up points at a historic pace, its defense has struggled, giving up an average of more than 47 points in the last four games.

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after the first meeting between the teams, but not much has improved on that side of the ball.

"Of course you expect them to scheme up against us," Texas wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey said. "Have some stuff up their sleeve, but we just going out there prepared, being ready to play."

Despite its earlier win over Oklahoma, Texas is the underdog.

"Of course, it gives you motivation, but the thing is we already knew we were underdogs, everybody counted us out," tight end Andrew Beck. "At the end of the day, it's on us in that locker room and we count on each other to win these games and that's what we're going to do."

0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 2774 23 4 147.5
S. Ehlinger 233/362 2774 23 4
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 273 2 1 130.8
S. Buechele 30/44 273 2 1
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 276.4
T. Watson 1/1 21 0 0
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 11 0 0 192.4
J. Heard 1/1 11 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 1 0 204.7
L. Humphrey 2/3 10 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 676 3
K. Ingram 129 676 3 31
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 656 3
T. Watson 154 656 3 39
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 376 11
S. Ehlinger 128 376 11 18
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 153 0
D. Young 42 153 0 30
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 1
L. Humphrey 6 25 1 11
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
De. Duvernay 1 10 0 10
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 8 0
S. Buechele 10 8 0 12
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
D. Jamison 4 8 0 8
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
K. Porter 1 2 1 2
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Heard 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1058 8
L. Humphrey 72 1058 8 47
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 768 6
C. Johnson 57 768 6 45
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 468 4
De. Duvernay 36 468 4 48
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 256 2
A. Beck 26 256 2 36
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 137 3
T. Watson 20 137 3 32
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 123 2
K. Ingram 21 123 2 22
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 88 0
J. Heard 11 88 0 17
J. Moore 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 1
J. Moore 7 53 1 27
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Ehlinger 4 43 0 21
B. Eagles 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
B. Eagles 1 35 0 35
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Brewer 2 19 0 13
M. Epps 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Epps 1 18 0 18
K. Porter 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
K. Porter 3 10 0 7
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Burt 1 9 0 9
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 5 0
D. Jamison 4 5 0 17
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Young 1 -1 0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Roach 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 4-0 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 0-0 0.0 1
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McCulloch 0-0 0.0 1
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 0-0 0.0 2
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
C. Sterns 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 3674 37 7 206.8
Ky. Murray 216/306 3674 37 7
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 12/17 122 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 993 12
K. Brooks 103 993 12 86
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 863 11
T. Sermon 137 863 11 60
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 853 11
Ky. Murray 113 853 11 75
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 30 179 0 21
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 29 152 2 22
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 7 21 0 12
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Hall 4 21 0 8
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Brown 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1264 10
M. Brown 70 1264 10 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 882 9
C. Lamb 51 882 9 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 426 8
L. Morris 19 426 8 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 340 4
G. Calcaterra 22 340 4 35
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 4
C. Meier 15 269 4 32
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 178 0
T. Sermon 11 178 0 51
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 1
M. Tease 7 75 1 20
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 7 75 2 17
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
N. Basquine 4 55 0 24
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Rambo 4 45 0 17
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
K. Brooks 6 36 0 10
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 2 36 0 34
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 79/80
A. Seibert 12/14 0 79/80 115
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
