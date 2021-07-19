The spring season in college football has come and gone as teams wrapped up sessions back in May. The the dog days of summer have now arrived before preseason camps begin, but it really starts to feel like college football season when media days get underway. And there's no bigger event than the one hosted annually by the SEC in Hoover, Alabama.

Below you can find the full schedule highlighting when each of the league's 14 coaches will speak at the event which kicked off on Monday. All start times Eastern.

Monday, July 19

Florida - Dan Mullen - 1:15 p.m.

LSU - Ed Orgeron - 2:40 p.m.

South Carolina - Shane Beamer - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia - Kirby Smart - 10:05 a.m.

Tennessee - Josh Heupel - 11:30 a.m.

Kentucky - Mark Stoops - 2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin - 3:55 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama - Nick Saban - 10:05 a.m.

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea - 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi State - Mike Leach - 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher - 3:55 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz - 10:05 a.m.

Arkansas - Sam Pittman - 11:30 a.m.

Auburn - Bryan Harsin - 1 p.m.

Wednesday features the most headliners. Saban will be the biggest draw, but Leach and Fisher are big, too. The first day should also be busy with questions for LSU coach Ed Orgeron about the issues relating to LSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

Pittman and Drinkwitz bringing up the rear on the final day is a good dose of personality before the meetings, which were ultimately canceled in 2020, end for the year.