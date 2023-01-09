A national champion will be crowned on Monday when the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs collide with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. TCU (13-1), which is seeking its first title since 1938, hopes to pull off another upset after surprising Michigan 51-45 in the second highest-scoring game in CFP history. The Bulldogs (14-0) are looking to become the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as national champion following their 42-41 comeback victory against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Georgia has won all four of its previous meetings with the Horned Frogs, including a 31-23 triumph in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 13-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 63. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the CFP final predictions and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on TCU vs. Georgia and just revealed its coveted picks and CFP National Championship game 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -13

TCU vs. Georgia over/under: 63 points

TCU vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -450, Horned Frogs +350

UGA: The Bulldogs are 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 overall contests

TCU vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs rank eighth in the nation in scoring with an average of 39.4 points per game and are third with 39 rushing touchdowns, with eight different players having run for a score. Senior running back Kenny McIntosh leads the team with 10 rushing TDs, while senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has recorded eight touchdown runs. After failing to throw a touchdown pass against Kentucky on Nov. 19, Bennett has nine scoring passes over his last three contests.

Despite having allowed a total of 71 points over its last two games, Georgia has been superb defensively this season. It has given up an average of 14.8 points to rank fifth in the nation and is second against the run with 80 yards allowed per contest. The Bulldogs, who have surrendered only six rushing touchdowns this season, also are second in third-down conversion rate, as they have permitted teams to convert only 27% of the time. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

Georgia possesses a potent offense, ranking eighth in the nation with an average of 39.4 points. But the Horned Frogs have been even more explosive, as they are tied for fifth at 41.1 points per contest. TCU also has a penchant for big plays, leading the country with 21 plays of 50-plus yards, 15 offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards and 10 scoring plays of at least 60 yards.

The Horned Frogs are one of only two FBS teams averaging at least 250 yards through the air and 200 on the ground and have recorded 30 or more touchdowns both passing (33) and rushing (36). Junior running back Kendre Miller, who leads the team with 17 TD runs, is questionable with a knee injury, but 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan has rushed for eight scores and senior running back Emari Demercado six rushing touchdowns. Ten different players have hauled in a TD pass this season, with junior wideout Quentin Johnston, who has nearly doubled his career total with 1,066 receiving yards this season, making a team-high six scoring catches. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP title game? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.