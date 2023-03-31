Michigan enters 2023 in a better place than it's been in a long time. In the last two seasons, the Wolverines have won a pair of Big Ten titles and made as many College Football Playoff appearances. Even if they're still waiting for that first playoff win, at least two dominant wins against Ohio State -- which came after eight straight losses -- alleviate the sting.

Can the Wolverines make it three straight Big Ten titles in 2023? Can they pick up their first playoff win? There's a lot of time left to figure that out, but first things first, the Wolverines need to get through the spring. The first phase of any new season is spring practice, and Michigan's wraps up Saturday, April 1, at The Big House with the annual spring game.

Here's what you need to know about this year's game.

How to watch 2023 Michigan spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 Michigan spring game storylines

1. It's J.J. McCarthy's show this year: There's a different vibe around the QB position in Ann Arbor this year. Last spring, it was an open competition between J.J. McCarthy and returning starter Cade McNamara. The competition did not get settled in the spring. In fact, it went into the season when Jim Harbaugh announced both players would start games during the nonconference schedule before the team made a final decision. In the end, McCarthy took the job and led Michigan to another Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff. McNamara has since transferred to Iowa, and McCarthy begins the spring as the unquestioned starter.

2. There are a lot of new faces in the trenches: With the transfer portal, roster churn is a fundamental part of the sport. It's a valuable tool for filling gaps on your depth chart, though, and Michigan was as active as anyone else in the portal this offseason. After landing Olu Oluwatimi from Virginia to anchor the offensive line last year, the Wolverines hit the portal for more offensive linemen this year. Both Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent transferred in from Stanford, while LaDarius Henderson joined from Arizona State. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines hope Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart can give the pass rush a boost, while Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann is expected to compete for a starting job.

3. There's a battle at cornerback: Some Michigan fans will tell you the most intriguing position battle this spring is at kicker, but as good as Jake Moody was for the Wolverines, the cornerback spot is a little more important. Will Johnson returns to man one of the starting spots, and he's one of the most talented corners in the country. However, both Germon Green and D.J. Turner are gone. Kody Jones, Ja'Den McBurrows and Cameron Calhoun are the primary contenders for the two spots, but others may emerge. The spring game could be the first glimpse at which players have taken the lead in the competition.