Michigan is sending 18 players to this week's NFL Scouting Combine, surpassing LSU's record of 16 invitees to the 2020 event. That means just over 5.6%, or one in every 19, of the 321 prospects invited to Indianapolis will be representing the Wolverines. Michigan is also just one of six programs with at least 10 players invited.

It's an impressive ratio for a team fresh off its first national championship since the start of the BCS/CFP era. Running back Blake Corum, the game's offensive MVP, is one of the 18 Michigan stars that will be at the combine.

Corum, who set a Michigan record by reaching 58 career rushing touchdowns last season, posted his second straight 1,000-yard campaign while powering the Wolverines to new heights. On top of its national title, Michigan went 15-0 for the first time in program history, captured its third straight Big Ten championship and extended its winning streak against top rival Ohio State to three games.

Michigan's representation at the NFL Combine also puts the school in a good position to break the record for most players taken in one NFL Draft, a mark that Georgia set in 2022 with its 15 players selected. Here's a full list of Michigan players, with their 2024 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Ranking, that are expected to be at the combine:

Michigan players to keep an eye on at NFL Combine

J.J. McCarthy, QB: The 2024 class is loaded with talented quarterbacks, including two Heisman Trophy winners in USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels. CBS' draft experts have McCarthy on the first-round fringe just behind Washington's Michael Penix Jr., his counterpart in the CFP National Championship. A solid day throwing at the combine, where McCarthy can showcase his arm talent and accuracy without much pressure, could cement his status as a top-32 prospect. He shouldn't have much trouble convincing several teams to give him a look in the first round -- quarterback is a premium position, and McCarthy has plenty of untapped upside that front offices tend to crave.

Kris Jenkins, DL: The 6-foot-3 and 305-pound Jenkins was made for the combine. Known as "The Mutant" around Michigan's facilities, Jenkins put up 32 reps on a 225-pound bench press and vertical-jumped 34 inches last offseason; both of those numbers would have ranked second among interior defensive linemen at the 2023 NFL Combine. He's an elite short-area mover, with a personal best 7.16-second three-cone drill, which translates well to successful linemen on both sides of the ball. Jenkins also has disruptive traits on the interior, with four tackles for loss and five total quarterback pressures during the 2023 season. Though the first round may be out of the question, a strong combine from Jenkins could move him well within the early second-round conversation.

Roman Wilson, WR: Like quarterback, the 2024 NFL Draft boasts a wealth of talent at wide receiver. Two of CBS Sports' top-five prospect are wideouts, and a total of six wide receivers hold first-round rankings. Wilson, at No. 15 for his position, falls well within the third-round range. His stock rose with a strong 2023 effort in which he led Michigan in every major receiving category with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson is known for his route running, a skill that he'll be able to display during the combine's routes-on-air period, but he should turn some heads during the athletics testing drills, too. Wilson ran a laser-timed 4.37-second 40-yard dash in high school, a time that's almost certainly improved after four years in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

Mike Sainristil, DB: Sainristil was one of the breakout stars during Michigan's dominant 2023 runs. Any time Michigan needed a big play on defense, Sainristil was there. His 81-yard interception return sealed Michigan's win against Washington in the national championship. The 5-foot-10 Sainristil had six interceptions and six pass breakups last season, both of which led the team, with five tackles for loss and two sacks. It's no surprise that Sainristil has plus ball skills -- he initially joined the Wolverines as a wide receiver before making the transition to defense after a few years. Sainristil's professional future likely lies in the slot. The combine will give him an opportunity to flash those ball skills while demonstrating the shiftiness and short-area quickness that an inside corner needs to have success.

Braiden McGregor, EDGE: Talented edge rushers are a premium in the NFL as the league continues to move towards pass-heavy offenses led by mobile play-making quarterbacks comfortable on their feet. McGregor was a force for Michigan's pass rush. He had two sacks against Alabama in the CFP semifinal and finished the year with 11.5 total pressures, including 4.5 sacks. At 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds, he has the frame you would expect from an NFL-ready EDGE. It will be interesting to see how those measurements hold up at the combine and how McGregor performs in the athletics testing events.