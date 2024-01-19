Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal after recently arriving on campus as an early enrollee, according to 247Sports. Sayin was considered a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 3 quarterback in the class, per 247Sports.

The Carlsbad, California, native originally committed to the Crimson Tide in November 2022 when Nick Saban was the Alabama coach and Bill O'Brien was the offensive coordinator. He is just the latest high-profile player to look elsewhere since Saban's retirement this month.

While Saban's replacement, Kalen DeBoer, is regarded as a quarterback guru and orchestrated one of the nation's top passing offenses during his two seasons as Washington's coach, there is a logjam at Alabama that Sayin would have to navigate.

Jalen Milroe is expected to return as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2024, and former highly touted prospects Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan also remain on the roster. Austin Mack is also following DeBoer from Washington to Alabama after ranking as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023 and redshirting for the Huskies this past season.

Ohio State a favorite?

When Sayin originally committed, he chose Alabama over both Georgia and LSU. He said during his announcement that he wanted to be coached by Saban and O'Brien. Though Saban is out of the coaching game, O'Brien is now Ohio State's offensive coordinator, which could make the Buckeyes a team to watch as Sayin determines his next step.

In fact, there appears to be significant momentum for the Buckeyes to land the services of the former five-star recruit.

"I'd be shocked if he didn't end up at Ohio State," a source told 247Sports' Chris Hummer Friday.

Sayin made the Under Armour All-American game and was considered the top quarterback in his class by the 247Sports Composite. He earned Gatorade California Player of the Year honors after throwing for 24 touchdowns and just one interceptions as a senior.