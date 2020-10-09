A SEC battle is on tap between the No. 13 Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Both teams are 1-1; Auburn is 1-0 at home, while Arkansas is 1-0 on the road. The Razorbacks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall, and in their last four as an underdog. The Tigers, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up loss.

The Tigers are favored by 14-points in the latest Auburn vs. Arkansas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45. Before you make any Arkansas vs. Auburn picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread It is a sizzling 20-3 on top-rated picks through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Auburn. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Auburn vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -14

Arkansas vs. Auburn over-under: 45 points

Arkansas vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -600, Arkansas +450

ARK: The Razorbacks ended a 20-game SEC losing streak last week.

AUB: The Tigers bounced back from all three regular-season losses last season by winning the ensuing game.

What you need to know about Arkansas

The Razorbacks walked away with a 21-14 victory over then-No. 16 Mississippi State last weekend. Arkansas held the Bulldogs to 87 rushing yards and forced four turnovers. Quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and he did not throw an interception after getting picked off twice in the team's opener, a 37-10 loss to Georgia.

The Razorbacks gained only 1.7 yards per carry and rolled up just 63 total rushing yards, as running back Rakeem Boyd left the game with an ankle injury. First-year coach Sam Pittman said earlier this week that both Boyd and linebacker Grant Morgan, who made 15 tackles against Mississippi State despite an elbow injury, should be ready to go against Auburn.

What you need to know about Auburn

The Tigers ventured between the hedges and fell well short to No. 4 Georgia, dropping a 27-6 loss. Auburn was held to 216 total yards by Georgia, including 39 yards on the ground. Quarterback Bo Nix barely completed more than half of his passes after throwing three touchdown passes in the team's opener against Kentucky.

Auburn, which blew out Arkansas 51-10 blowout last season, fell six places in the Top 25 rankings after losing to Georgia. Tank Bigsby is the Tigers' leading rusher with just 46 yards on 10 carries, and Auburn gains just 65 yards on the ground per game so far in 2020.

How to make Arkansas vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, predicting that neither Franks nor Nix goes above 230 passing yards. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Auburn? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Auburn vs. Arkansas spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.