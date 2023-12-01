Five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman has flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn, he announced on social media. Coleman originally committed to the Aggies in July, but changed course on the heels of coaching changes in the program. The Aggies fired sixth-year coach Jimbo Fisher in mid-November before tabbing Duke's Mike Elko as his replacement earlier in this week.

Coleman is the No. 3 receiver and the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. It's a huge win for Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, who not only adds a dangerous offensive weapon to his roster, but earns the pledge of the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama. The Tigers have now secured commitments from three of the top five players in their home state, all of which flipped from other SEC schools. Auburn went 6-6 in Freeze's first year back in the SEC after a previous stint at Ole Miss from 2012-16.

Coleman has 28 known offers, according to 247Sports, as the NCAA Early Signing Period approaches later in December. The three-day window runs from Dec. 20-22. Clemson, LSU, Alabama and Florida State were among other noteworthy programs to pursue Coleman.

Coleman was the highest-rated prospect in Texas A&M's 2024 recruiting class, and now holds that same designation for Auburn's class. Coleman marks the 19th commitment for the Tigers and moves them up to No. 17 in the 247Sports class rankings. Coleman is the second five-star prospect to commit to Auburn in 2024, joining wide receiver and fellow Alabama native Perry Thompson.