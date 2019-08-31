Auburn vs. Oregon odds, top predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 49-29 roll

The last national championship won by Auburn in football came in the 2010 season during the Bowl Championship Series era. The Tigers knocked off Oregon 22-19 on a last-second field goal in the title game. On Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, No. 16 Auburn and No. 11 Oregon meet for the first time since. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the neutral site in an event called the AdvoCare Classic. Auburn is playing in this game for the first time, while Oregon appeared in the 2011 season and lost to another SEC team in LSU. This is the only matchup of ranked teams in Week 1, and the loser already will be in a hole in terms of possibly reaching the College Football Playoff. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under for total points is 55. Before making any Auburn vs. Oregon picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Auburn has had plenty of success against current members of the Pac-12 with a 9-3 record and four straight wins. That includes a 6-0 mark against teams from that conference in neutral-site games. To open the 2018 season, the Tigers were ranked No. 9 and 1.5-point favorites against No. 6 Washington of the Pac-12 and beat the Huskies 21-16 at a neutral site game in Atlanta.

The Tigers have won 11 of their last 13 season-openers and five of six under coach Gus Malzahn. The team brings back 14 starters, seven on each side of the ball. The defensive line should be one of the nation's best, led by tackle Derrick Brown. He had 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last year. True freshman Bo Nix won the starting quarterback job in fall camp over redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix has football genes since his father, Patrick, was a former starting quarterback at Auburn. Bo Nix was the No. 1 dual-threat QB recruit in the Class of 2019.

But just because the Tigers come in with plenty of star-power doesn't mean they'll cover the Auburn vs. Oregon spread.

Outside of perhaps Clemson with Trevor Lawrence and Alabama with Tua Tagovailoa, no team in the country has a better returning quarterback this season and Oregon does with senior Justin Herbert. He was projected as a possible top overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft but wanted to return to Oregon in the hopes of playing for a national championship. Herbert could still go No. 1 in the 2020 draft with another terrific season, and he's among the Heisman Trophy favorites.

Oregon is averaging 38.3 points per game over Herbert's 28 career starts and he has thrown a touchdown pass in all 28, the longest active consecutive games streak in the FBS. Herbert is one of 17 positional starters returning from last year, which is tied for the fourth-most in the country. The Ducks are one of four FBS teams that return a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher. The rusher was CJ Verdell, who put up 1,018 yards as a freshman. The Ducks are 4-2 straight up and ATS in their past six against SEC foes.

