Desperate for bowl eligibility, Florida State reschedules Louisiana-Monroe game

Florida State hasn't missed out on a bowl game since 1981 when it went 6-5 under sixth-year coach Bobby Bowden. The last time it had a losing season was Bowden's first season in 1976. As you are likely aware by now, both streaks are very much in jeopardy of ending this season.

That's why Florida State has officially rescheduled its game against Louisiana-Monroe for Dec. 2 at noon ET. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 9 but canceled when Hurricane Irma made landfall. Irma also forced Florida State's game against Miami to be rescheduled from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7.

In short, FSU renewed the game because it has to. If the Seminoles were 5-3, this wouldn't be a situation. Instead, they're 3-5, and brother, this season has been one vicious blow after the next. First, starting quarterback Deondre Francois was lost for the year after injuring his patella tendon against Alabama. Then came close and/or heartbreaking losses to NC State, Miami and Louisville, followed by a low-point molly-whopping by Boston College.

Before today's announcement, the Seminoles would've had to win out against Clemson, Delaware State and Florida to get bowl eligible at 6-5. However, Vegas has the Noles at a 16-point road dog against the Tigers for Week 11. Rescheduling Louisiana-Monroe gives FSU four opportunities for three wins and a just enough breathing room for one last gasp.

Of course, this can still go horribly wrong. The chaos theory is incredible. Florida State could lose at The Swamp against a Florida team that, at best, would be .500, knocking FSU from automatic bowl eligibility while still forcing it to play ULM the following week.

Or even worse, what if Florida State reschedules this game against ULM ... and loses?

I mean, it won't.

But what if it does?