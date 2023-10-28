Florida will be eyeing its first win over top-ranked Georgia since 2020 when the SEC East rivals square off in Jacksonville Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Gators have been outscored 76-27 over the last two meetings in the series, but they are coming off consecutive conference victories. Georgia has managed to extend its winning streak to 24 games, despite some shaky performances this season. The Bulldogs will be playing without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) after he got injured against Vanderbilt in their last game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at EverBank Field. The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 49.5, up 2 points from the opening line. Before making any Florida vs. Georgia picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 33-12-2 on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Georgia vs. Florida and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Florida vs. Georgia:

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -14

Florida vs. Georgia over/under: 49.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -563, Florida +412



UGA: RB Daijun Edwards has 460 yards and six touchdowns.

UF: QB Graham Mertz has 1,897 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Why Florida can cover

Georgia (1-5-1 ATS) has been banged up all season and that's been a factor in the Bulldogs underperforming Vegas expectations. The running back room has been a bit of a revolving door and Georgia has also been without key offensive lineman Amarius Mims (ankle) for the past several weeks, and his status is uncertain for this one. Bowers, however, is the biggest blow as Georgia will have to replace an offensive centerpiece who has a 41-567-4 receiving line.

Florida has now covered in back-to-back SEC games, and the Gators have generally performed well against elite competition, going 8-3-1 ATS in their last dozen games against top-five teams. Mertz is finding a comfort level in Billy Napier's offense that he never found at Wisconsin. He's completing 76.2% of his passes and has 12 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He threw for 423 yards and three scores last time out against South Carolina.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has been untouchable in the regular season over the last three years, winning 34 consecutive games. The Bulldogs also have the longest active winning streak in the FBS at 24 games, and they are coming off a well-timed bye week. Their offense is built to handle Bowers' absence, with four running backs averaging at least five yards per carry and four players going over 250 receiving yards.

Florida beat Tennessee at home earlier this season, but the Gators lost by double digits against Utah and Kentucky in their other games against difficult opponents. Mertz threw an interception in both of those losses, and a mistake on Saturday could cause this game to unravel for the Gators. Georgia has covered in four of the last six meetings between these teams, so the Bulldogs tend to put their best foot forward in this rivalry.

How to make Georgia vs. Florida picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Florida vs. Georgia on Friday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Georgia vs. Florida picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 33-12 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.