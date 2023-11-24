Teams looking to close out their regular-season schedules on a high note meet when the Texas A&M Aggies battle the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers in an SEC matchup on Saturday. The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC), who are fourth in the SEC West, have won two in a row, including a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian last week. The Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC), who are tied with Ole Miss for second in the SEC West, are coming off a 56-14 win over Georgia State. Texas A&M is 0-3 on the road this season, while LSU is 6-0 at home. LSU leads the all-time series 35-23-3, but Texas A&M has won three of the last five meetings.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Texas A&M vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 66.5. Before making any LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for Texas A&M vs. LSU:

Texas A&M vs. LSU spread: LSU -11.5

Texas A&M vs. LSU over/under: 66.5 points

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Texas A&M +335, LSU -445

TAMU: 5-4-1 ATS this season

LSU: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 14 games (+11.90 units)



Why LSU can cover

The Tigers are led by senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels, who has had the hot hand of late. In last week's win over Georgia State, he completed 25 of 30 passes (83.3%) for 413 yards and six touchdowns. It was the seventh time this season he had surpassed 300 yards passing and the second time he threw for more than 400. He is also the Tigers' leading rusher, carrying 124 times for 1,014 yards (8.2 average) and 10 TDs. For the year, he has completed 220 of 303 passes (72.6%) for 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has been picked off four times, but has a rating of 208.3.

Junior wide receiver Malik Nabers has been Daniels' top target. He has 80 receptions for 1,424 yards (17.8 average) and 12 touchdowns. In last week's win over Georgia State, Nabers caught eight passes for 140 yards (17.5 average) and two touchdowns. In a 42-28 loss to Alabama on Nov. 4, he caught 10 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Sophomore transfer quarterback Jaylen Henderson is coming off a solid performance in the win over Abilene Christian. He became the third Aggies quarterback to draw a starting assignment this year when he started against Mississippi State on Nov. 11. Against Abilene, Henderson finished with 260 yards passing on 16 of 23 attempts (69.6%) and two touchdowns. He was picked off once. He also carried 12 times for 27 yards.

Despite having caught passes from three different quarterbacks this year, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith hasn't missed a beat. He leads the team with 45 catches for 736 yards (16.4 average) and two touchdowns. He is in his fifth season in the program, and is having his best season to date. For his career, he has 172 receptions for 2,348 yards (13.7 average) and 19 touchdowns.

In fact, it says Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss will be the Aggies' top rusher with under 50 yards, while LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will be held to fewer than 275 yards passing and two TDs.

