The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines will look for their third consecutive win over the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions when they meet in a Big Ten Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. The Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who are 3-0 on the road, have gone 7-6 in games played at Beaver Stadium at University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1), who are 5-0 on their home field, have won two in a row since losing at Ohio State 20-12 on Oct. 21. Michigan leads the all-time series 16-10. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for this matchup by the Big Ten amid the ongoing NCAA investigation of an alleged sign-stealing operation.

The game will kick off at noon ET. Michigan is averaging 40.7 points per game this season, fifth-best in FBS and tops in the Big Ten, while Penn State is averaging 40.2, sixth in FBS and second in the conference. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Penn State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Penn State vs. Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Penn State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Penn State vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Penn State spread: Michigan -4.5

Michigan vs. Penn State over/under: 45 points

Michigan vs. Penn State: Michigan -203, Penn State +168

MICH: 3-0 ATS on the road this season

PSU: The Nittany Lions have hit the first-half ML in 7 of last 10 games (+6.00 units)

Why Michigan can cover

Senior wide receiver Roman Wilson continues to impress as one of the top targets for quarterback JJ McCarthy. Wilson leads the Wolverines with 36 catches for 589 yards (16.4 average) and 10 touchdowns, including a long reception of 47 yards. He is coming off a season-high nine receptions for 143 yards (15.9 average), including a long of 35 yards, in the win over Purdue last Saturday. In the season opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2, he caught six passes for 78 yards (13 average) and three touchdowns.

On defense, senior defensive back Mike Sainristil is making a big impact. He is among the team's top tacklers with 21 stops, including 10 solo, with one sack for seven yards. He also has broken up four passes and intercepted three others, returning two of those for touchdowns. In the 49-0 win at Michigan State on Oct. 21, he picked off a pass and returned it 72 yards for a score.

Why Penn State can cover

Sophomore Drew Allar powers the Nittany Lions offense. He has completed 181 of 288 passes (62.8%) for 1,895 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception for a rating of 140.3. He has also carried 53 times for 100 yards (1.9 average) and three touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Penn State history to throw for 10 or more touchdowns before throwing an interception in a season. In the season-opening win over West Virginia on Sept. 2, Allar became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in his first career start since Michael Robinson threw for 379 yards vs. Wisconsin in 2003.

Allar's top target has been junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He leads the team with 51 receptions for 645 yards (12.6 average) and four touchdowns. His best game was in the opener against West Virginia, when he caught four passes for 123 yards (30.8 average) and two touchdowns, including a long of 72 yards. He is coming off an eight-catch, 95-yard effort in last week's win at Maryland.

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 53 points.

So who wins Penn State vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?