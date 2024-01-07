No. 1 Michigan is set to face No. 2 Washington on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This title game has a different feel than those in years past, namely because neither team has made it this far yet despite being included in past fields. This is also the first national title game without an SEC team since the CFP's inception in 2014.

Michigan and Washington have also taken entirely different approaches to Monday's seismic clash. The Wolverines are in their ninth year under coach Jim Harbaugh, with this being their third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan failed to make it out of the semifinals in each of its first two years, losing by a combined score of 85-56.

Washington's ascension under coach Kalen DeBoer feels almost immediate by comparison. He led the Huskies to 11 wins in 2022 -- his first year with the program -- and guided them to their first undefeated regular season since 1991 and a Pac-12 championship to secure a playoff return. The Huskies made it previously under former coach Chris Petersen in 2016.

This is also a rare national title matchup in that both teams rank outside the top 10 of the 247Sports Team Talent Composite. Michigan sits at 14th, while Washington is 12 spots behind at 26th -- a testament to the ability of both staffs to identify and develop talent both through high school and transfer portal recruiting.

How to watch national championship 2024

Game: 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

Date: Monday, Jan. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. Washington: Alternate viewing options

Field Pass with Pat McAfee Show -- ESPN2

Command Center -- ESPNU

Skycast -- ESPNEWS

All-22, hometown radio feeds, halftime band performances and more available via ESPN's app

Michigan vs. Washington storylines

Michigan: It's taken Michigan a while to build to this point, and the Wolverines have taken their fair share of lumps along the way. Harbaugh's squad couldn't even break through in its own conference consistently until 2021 when a big win against Ohio State got the ball rolling on its current run. That sent UM to its first of three straight Big Ten titles with College Football Playoff appearances following each. Even then, the Wolverines couldn't climb to the tippy-top of the mountain. They were blown out by Georgia in 2021 and lost to TCU last year in what stands as the largest upset in CFP history.

Then, with the program continuing its steady march, it looked as if the wheels might fall off this season. Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh in an attempt to soften the blow from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, shortly after Harbaugh returned, news broke of an alleged sign-stealing and advanced scouting scheme run by a now former staffer, causing the Big Ten to crack down on Michigan and suspend Harbaugh through the final three games of the year. Through it all, the Wolverines stayed together, which is a testament to the team culture that's steadily grown through the years. That culture now might lead Michigan to its first national championship since 1997.

Washington: People will throw the word "physicality" around a lot in the days leading up to Monday's clash, and a lot of the focus will be on Michigan and its punishing style of football. The Wolverines play in the Big Ten, where teams still employ a fullback and run the ball from the I-formation. While Washington's newfangled offense is filled with glitz and glamour, the Huskies have what it takes to get down in the trenches. It starts with a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. UW allowed just 11 sacks all year, which amounts to less than one per game. For those that still believe Pac-12 competition is dubious for whatever reason, Washington just held a Texas defensive line that boasts a pair of potential first-round NFL Draft picks in Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat without a single sack or quarterback hurry.

By comparison, Washington's defensive front pushed Texas around with two sacks, five tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. Huskies EDGE Bralen Trice is arguably the most talented pass rusher in Monday's game. He has 16 sacks over the past two years and has earned back-to-back All-Pac 12 first-team honors as a result. Behind him, run-stuffing linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was named a Butkus Award finalist after a season in which he logged 90 total tackles, eight for a loss, and three sacks. There's plenty of evidence to suggest that Washington can more than hold its own at the point of attack, though prevailing narratives might suggest otherwise.

Michigan vs. Washington prediction, pick

Washington has one very significant edge in this game, and his name is Michael Penix Jr. While Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has a bright future with plenty of potential, Penix is as close is it comes to a finished product. He can make throws at all levels of the field, and he might be a better tight-window passer than any of his peers. Penix has a much better supporting cast with wideouts Rome Odunze -- a CBS Sports All-American -- Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, breakout running back Dillon Johnson and reliable tight end Jack Westover. The Huskies are also talented enough to make stops on defense and pull this one out, though it should be tight. Pick: Washington +4.5 | Washington 35, Michigan 31