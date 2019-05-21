Missouri QB Shawn Robinson files eligibility waiver alleging mistreatment by TCU, a report says

Depending on the outcome of a waiver from the NCAA, Missouri could have not one but two transfer quarterbacks eligible for 2019. The Kansas City Star reports that transfer quarterback Shawn Robinson has applied for a waiver that would allow him to play in the upcoming season. Specifically, the Star reports that Robinson is citing alleged mistreatment during his time at TCU as the basis for his waiver.

Robinson played in seven games last season before being shut down for the rest of the year with a nagging shoulder injury. He had been dealing with the injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder for some time, but severely aggravated it against Iowa State on Sept. 29. He started two more games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, but was eventually replaced by Mike Collins vs. the Sooners.

Exactly how TCU allegedly mistreated Robinson is unknown. TCU contends that it did not force him to play through injury, and Frogs coach Gary Patterson said last October, "We have no choice, really Shawn has been trying to play through it."

However, Robinson may have some ammo for his case. Former TCU wide receiver Kolby Listenbee filed a lawsuit against the school and Patterson, among others, in 2018 for mistreatment. Listenbee claimed he was forced to compete through injury, leading to a shortened pro career. That case settled at the beginning of May.

Whether Robinson was actually mistreated or not will likely never be cleared up -- and it may not even matter. When it comes to waivers for immediate eligibility, there's already precedence for approval. Moreover, the bar has been set pretty low for cases involving Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Miami quarterback Tate Martell.

There's a separate discussion about whether the NCAA should just do away with such waivers altogether, but that's another argument for another day.

If Robinson's waiver is approved -- a decision is expected to come soon -- he'll serve as an insurance policy for Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant. Robinson could play in up to four games this season while still maintaining a redshirt and becoming the frontrunner to start in 2020.