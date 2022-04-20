Notre Dame added a major commitment on Tuesday, as four-star wide receiver Braylon James committed to the Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ. James, a product of Del Valle High School in Texas, committed to Notre Dame over Stanford and TCU.

James joining the Notre Dame program is significant because it gives first-year coach Marcus Freeman the current No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite. The Irish landing James' commitment pushes them past Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas Tech for the No. 1 class with nine commitments.

"I don't even know where to start with them. As soon as coach Freeman took over, it's like that whole recruiting process started to change. I feel like in terms of being a top priority, they're doing the best at making me feel that way," James told 247Sports. "They've expressed that they want me and hiring Chansi Stuckey, someone I previously built a relationship with at Baylor, just made this relationship way more stronger. I talk to them weekly. I feel like in terms of being a complete school, they have it all. And on top of that, they play ball on all levels -- Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC. You name it, they play it. I feel like I can be the best me there."

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, James is one of the top recruits from the talent-rich state of Texas. He ranks No. 72 in the industry standard 247Sports Composite, including the No. 12 wide receiver in the class. James is a two-time all-district selection, and also competed in basketball, 300-meter hurdles and high jump.

"Big-framed outside receiver with clear physical tools and athleticism," 247Sports Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of James. "Assembled one of the best verified testing ledgers in the country in Spring 2022, confirming top-end speed and initial explosiveness. The highest gear can perhaps show up a bit more often on the field, but the materials certainly exist to manifest that."

James is yet another big-time addition to what has quickly become a special Notre Dame recruiting class. The Fighting Irish have nine commitments, all of whom are blue-chip recruits. James is the fifth top-100 recruit of the bunch and the first offensive player of the class to post that rating.