Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has opted out of the Sun Bowl and will begin preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, a school official confirmed to ESPN. Sophomore Steve Angeli tracks to start in place of Hartman as the No. 16 Fighting Irish gear up to face No. 19 Oregon State in the game on Dec. 29, which will air on CBS at 2 p.m. ET.

The news signals the end of Hartman's college football career, which spanned the course of six seasons. Hartman spent five years at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility in 2023. Hartman finished his lone season with the Fighting Irish passing for 2,689 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions, while also rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Between both stops, Hartman finishes his NCAA career passing for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns against 49 interceptions, plus 979 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Notre Dame is looking to win bowl games in the consecutive years for the first time since 2013-14 as the Irish head to El Paso, Texas. Notre Dame beat South Carolina last season in the Gator Bowl. The Irish went 9-3 during the regular season in Marcus Freeman's second season as coach, and now have a shot at reaching double-digit wins for the sixth time in a span of seven seasons.

Notre Dame's opponent will also be without its starting quarterback in the game after DJ Uiagalelei, who arrived last offseason after transferring from Clemson, re-entered the transfer portal. The Beavers recently saw coach Jonathan Smith leave for the vacancy at Michigan State, prompting the Beavers to tap defensive coordinator Trent Bray as Smith's replacement.