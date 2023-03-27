Ohio State is accustomed to getting multiple commitments from high school stars in a short period of time, but it's incredibly rare to get siblings to commit on the same day. That's exactly what happened on Monday when Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong, twin three-star offensive lineman from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, announced their commitments to the Buckeyes. The twins chose the Buckeyes over multiple Power Five offers, including those from Kentucky, Michigan, Georgia, Michigan State and Penn State.

"The family atmosphere, how we were welcomed in by the coaches." Devontae told 247Sports. "I talked to pretty much all the coaches and they all welcomed us in."

"It's surreal," Deontae added. "Building a relationship over time, taking the visits to Ohio State, getting a feel for things, and now the opportunity."

Deontae, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder, is the 39th-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2024. Devontae chimes in at 6-foot-5 and 288-pound and is ranked No. 32 among interior offensive linemen in the recruiting cycle. Ohio State is recruiting the twins to play their respective positions at the college level, according to 247Sports.

The decision by the twins comes after a big recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day's Buckeyes now have six commitments in the current cycle. That class includes two other offensive linemen: Four-star Ian Moore and three-star Marc Nave. Day also has a pledge from five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith out of Hollywood, Florida, who is ranked No. 2 overall and is the top-ranked receiver in the country.