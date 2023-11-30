A potential berth in the College Football Playoff is on the line when No. 3 Washington meets No. 5 Oregon Friday in the final Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies previously beat Oregon 36-33 at home on Oct. 14. Both teams have run the table since to set up a marquee matchup during conference championship weekend.

Not all paths to the title game are created equal. The Ducks have certainly passed the eye test during their six-game win streak to reach the Pac-12 championship. Oregon has won all six of those games by nine or more points and they're fresh off a 31-7 win over in-state rival Oregon State to setup a rematch with a West Coast rival.

As for Washington, they're riding a 19-game win streak dating back to 2022 after finishing a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. The Huskies have looked vulnerable at times against inferior conference opponents, but have a chance to secure their first College Football Playoff berth since 2016.

How to watch Washington vs. Oregon live

Date: Friday, Dec. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Washington vs. Oregon: Need to know

College Football Playoff berth on the line: Outside of major chaos, the winner of this game is almost guaranteed a spot in the CFP. If Washington wins, it would be 13-0 with wins over Oregon State, USC, Arizona and two over Oregon (twice). Oregon would be 12-1 with victories over Washington, USC and Utah. Washington and Oregon are the only programs from the Pac-12 to reach the CFP and both have a chance to repeat in the final Pac-12 Championship Game.

Battle for the Heisman Trophy: Not only will a spot in the College Football Playoff be on the line, but the winning quarterback could have the inside track to winning the Heisman Trophy. The frontrunners for the most prestigious award in college football are Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and LSU's Jayden Daniels. While Daniels can't add to his resume, Nix and Penix get one more chance to make an impression on voters.

Getting stops on defense: Both defenses will be charged with the monumental task of stopping one of the best offenses in the country, led by one of the best quarterbacks in college football. And the defense that rises to the occasion will likely emerge with the win. Statistically speaking, the Ducks have the big edge on that side of the ball, ranking second in the Pac-12 in total defense in 2023 at 306.9 yards allowed per game. The Huskies have had their moments on defense, but sit at No. 8 in the conference at 399.8 yards per game allowed.

Washington vs. Oregon prediction

It's hard to imagine a better Pac-12 Championship Game than this. It's not only a battle for a spot in history as the final champion of a storied conference, it is guaranteed to make a major impact on the Heisman and CFP races. For those reasons, this game is going to be close. Oregon has certainly passed the eye test the last six weeks of the season, but it's hard to count out the Huskies. Pick: Washington +9.5

