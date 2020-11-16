Four SEC games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing last weekend, and the conference has already suffered one postponement this week. Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Texas A&M in College Station has been postponed due to continuing coronavirus issues within the Aggies football program.

The SEC has not announced a makeup date for the matchup. Texas A&M's game vs. Tennessee, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 14, was moved to Dec. 12 -- the conference's built-in bye week for any games that are postponed during the season. The conference announced last week that Dec. 19 -- the day of the SEC Championship Game -- can be used as a second makeup weekend for teams that don't participate in the conference title game.

Texas A&M had multiple players test positive last week, and several more out due to contact tracing. That dropped them below the 53-player limit mandated by the SEC.

It's the second Power Five game to be postponed this week. Arizona State and Colorado announced on Sunday that their game won't happen due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils football program.