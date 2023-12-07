COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida State at Florida
Florida running back Trevor Etienne has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons, he announced Thursday. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars RB (and ex-Clemson star) Travis Etienne has been a productive member of the Gators' backfield with a pair of 700-yard rushing efforts, and he was the team's leader in rushing touchdowns (8) this season. 

"Gator nation, what a ride it has been!" Etienne tweeted. "I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to put on the orange and blue every Saturday."﻿

Etienne enters the portal on the heels of a 5-7 finish in Year 2 under Billy Napier. Though Florida's season ended with five straight losses, Etienne remained a critical part of the team's competitiveness. He rushed for a season-high 172 yards in the Week 3 home win against Tennessee and scored a career-best three touchdowns against LSU. His 2023 season totals were both career highs after rushing for 719 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2022. 

With his production at Florida, Etienne is set to become one of the more sought-after transfers at his position as names continue to flood into the portal. A top-50 running back in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports, Etienne fielded 23 known offers during his recruitment, a list that included Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and LSU, among others. 

