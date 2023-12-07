Florida running back Trevor Etienne has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons, he announced Thursday. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars RB (and ex-Clemson star) Travis Etienne has been a productive member of the Gators' backfield with a pair of 700-yard rushing efforts, and he was the team's leader in rushing touchdowns (8) this season.

"Gator nation, what a ride it has been!" Etienne tweeted. "I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to put on the orange and blue every Saturday."﻿

Etienne enters the portal on the heels of a 5-7 finish in Year 2 under Billy Napier. Though Florida's season ended with five straight losses, Etienne remained a critical part of the team's competitiveness. He rushed for a season-high 172 yards in the Week 3 home win against Tennessee and scored a career-best three touchdowns against LSU. His 2023 season totals were both career highs after rushing for 719 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.

With his production at Florida, Etienne is set to become one of the more sought-after transfers at his position as names continue to flood into the portal. A top-50 running back in the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports, Etienne fielded 23 known offers during his recruitment, a list that included Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and LSU, among others.

