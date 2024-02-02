UCLA's Chip Kelly may be eyeing a return to the NFL. The Bruins coach has shown interest in at least two offensive coordinator positions in the league, according to multiple outlets. NFL.com reports that Kelly was interviewed twice by the Las Vegas Raiders before they eventually decided on former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury. According to ESPN, Kelly may be a candidate to serve on Dan Quinn's staff with the Washington Commanders.

Kelly spent four seasons in the NFL, all as a head coach. He was hired by Philadelphia in 2013 and guided the Eagles to a 26-21 record in three seasons, including an NFC East title in 2013. After he was fired by the Eagles, he took the San Francisco 49ers job in 2016. He was let go after just one season after a dismal 2-14 campaign.

Kelly is just 35-34 during this time with UCLA, but 25-13 over the past three years. This past season saw the Bruins finish with an 8-5 record capped off by a blowout win over rival USC and a victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl -- the program's first bowl win since 2014.

Prior to his stint in the NFL, Kelly made a name for himself at Oregon. He compiled a 46-7 record in his four years as the Ducks' coach, winning three conference titles, reaching the BCS National Championship Game in 2010 and finishing in the top four of the final polls for three straight years (2010-12).

If he does leave for the NFL, Kelly would become the fourth sitting college head coach to leave his job voluntarily since the season ended. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley left his post earlier this week to take the vacant defensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers. South Alabama coach Kane Wommack and Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist left their respective jobs to become co-defensive coordinators under new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.