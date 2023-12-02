The College Football Playoff field will be finalized following a thrilling Championship Week college football schedule. No. 8 Alabama could create chaos for the selection committee if it is able to end top-ranked Georgia's 29-game winning streak in the SEC Championship at 4 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bulldogs would need to beat out several other one-loss teams to make the playoff field if they fall to Alabama. However, they are 5-point favorites in the Week 14 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

No. 4 Florida State has no wiggle room heading into its showdown with No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night. The Seminoles are undefeated, but they are just 1-point favorites in the Championship Week college football spreads as they play without starting quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) and potentially without backup Tate Rodemaker (head). Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 14 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top Week 14 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 14 college football picks: He likes the Under (55.5) in the Big 12 title game between No. 7 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma State at noon ET. Texas is coming off a 57-point outburst against Texas Tech last week, but that has not been the norm for the Longhorns this season. They scored 35 points or less in their previous six games, holding multiple teams under 20 points during that stretch. This has led to Texas cashing the Under in seven of its last 10 games overall this season.

The Longhorns simply need to take care of business on Saturday afternoon to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, so they will not be digging too far into their bag of tricks. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State will be interested in shortening the game with its rushing attack. Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, and they have gone Under in nine of their last 10 games in December. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

