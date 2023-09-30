Points should be aplenty when No. 13 LSU visits No. 20 Ole Miss during the Week 5 college football schedule. These teams rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the SEC in scoring offense and both are in the top 12 nationally, with LSU averaging 42.8 ppg, followed closely by Ole Miss at 42 ppg. The SportsLine consensus Week 5 college football odds list the Tigers as 2.5-point road favorites, though this is one game where the over/under of 67 should see a lot of betting action.

It's a big number, but not as high as No. 8 USC vs. Colorado, with that game coming in with a total of 73. Caleb Williams and the Trojans, meanwhile, are 21.5-point favorites on the road in that one against Coach Prime's squad. Where are the best values in the Week 5 college football lines for those games and others? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 5 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week. He's nailed four of his last six best bets entering Week 5.

One of Sallee's top Week 5 college football picks: He's taking No. 7 Washington (-18.5) to cover at Arizona in a 10 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. These teams will go their separate ways in 2024, with Washington headed to the Big Ten and Arizona departing for the Big 12.

For their final Pac-12 regular season meeting, Sallee predicts that the Huskies will roll to a big win behind the talents of quarterback and Heisman contender Michael Penix Jr. He's been electric thus far in 2023, completing 74% of his passes for 1,636 yards, a whopping 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 11.9 yards per completion average is more than three yards higher than any other season in his career.

The Huskies have rolled to a 3-1 ATS record and they've knocked off two Power Five programs -- Michigan State and California -- by an average of 30.5 points per game so far this season.

Arizona is 3-1 straight up and against the spread, but this will be its toughest test yet. Furthermore, Arizona is dealing with multiple key injuries, including one to quarterback Jayden de Laura (ankle) that has his status up in the air.

"The Wildcats rank 64th in the nation in pass defense (219.3 yards per game), and Penix is going to light them up in an attempt to make another statement to the college football world. Hopefully people are watching," Sallee told SportsLine. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

