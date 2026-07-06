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Kansas • #7 • LB

Bam Crouch

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Next Game

Fri, Sep 4 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPU
vs LIU Sharks (6-6)
  • David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
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Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
TXTECH
 8-1 12-2
BYU
 8-1 12-2
UTAH
 7-2 11-2
HOU
 6-3 10-3
ARIZ
 6-3 9-4
ARIZST
 6-3 8-5
IOWAST
 5-4 8-4
CINCY
 5-4 7-6
KSTATE
 5-4 6-6
TCU
 5-4 9-4
BAYLOR
 3-6 5-7
KANSAS
 3-6 5-7
UCF
 2-7 5-7
WVU
 2-7 4-8
COLO
 1-8 3-9
OKLAST
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings
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    2:11

    LB Daveon Crouch on the defense and how they need to adjust for Stanford

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    2:28

    LB Bam Crouch on his opening romp over Fordham

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    1:17

    American Football Traditions Are Being Introduced To International Soccer

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    1:59

    No. 1 Overall Debate: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson

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    1:27

    The state of the quarterback position going into the summer

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    1:57

    What to expect from KU's new-look LB room in 2026

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    0:49

    Dan Fitzgerald on KU baseball's NCAA Tournament draw

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    8:55

    Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown

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    1:59

    Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?

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    0:44

    BREAKING: QB Chance Thomas Commits to Kansas | No. 2 QB in California

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    0:53

    AJ Dybantsa Projected No. 1 to Wizards in 2026 Draft

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    11:28

    Best Fits for Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft

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    1:02

    Who Tops Finkelstein's 2026 NBA Draft Big Board?

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    1:57

    Breaking Down Kansas' 2026-27 Roster Notes

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    1:11

    Tyran Stokes Ties Andrew Wiggins as Top Kansas Recruit

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    0:57

    Shrine Bowl Standouts: QB Jalon Daniels

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    1:18

    Lance Leipold expects a busy transfer portal season

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    0:46

    Lance Leipold on the future of the Kansas QB room

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    1:41

    Lance Leipold pleased with Kansas football's local recruiting haul in 2026

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    1:16

    Week 14 Top 25 CFB Picks: 13 Utah at Kansas

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 225 lbs
Birthplace: Tampa, FL
Class: Senior