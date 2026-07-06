2:11 LB Daveon Crouch on the defense and how they need to adjust for Stanford



2:28 LB Bam Crouch on his opening romp over Fordham



1:17 American Football Traditions Are Being Introduced To International Soccer



1:59 No. 1 Overall Debate: A.J. Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson



1:27 The state of the quarterback position going into the summer



1:57 What to expect from KU's new-look LB room in 2026



0:49 Dan Fitzgerald on KU baseball's NCAA Tournament draw



8:55 Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown



1:59 Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?



0:44 BREAKING: QB Chance Thomas Commits to Kansas | No. 2 QB in California



0:53 AJ Dybantsa Projected No. 1 to Wizards in 2026 Draft



11:28 Best Fits for Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft



1:02 Who Tops Finkelstein's 2026 NBA Draft Big Board?



1:57 Breaking Down Kansas' 2026-27 Roster Notes



1:11 Tyran Stokes Ties Andrew Wiggins as Top Kansas Recruit



0:57 Shrine Bowl Standouts: QB Jalon Daniels



1:18 Lance Leipold expects a busy transfer portal season



0:46 Lance Leipold on the future of the Kansas QB room



1:41 Lance Leipold pleased with Kansas football's local recruiting haul in 2026

