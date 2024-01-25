Fanatics

This weekend, the Baltimore Ravens head to the AFC Championship Game with the NFL's No. 1 defense and No. 4 offense -- and, of course, with Ravens quarterback (and MVP) Lamar Jackson. Show support for this powerhouse of a team on game day by wearing purple and black to M&T Bank Stadium or your Ravens watch party.

Gearing up in true Ravens style is no problem. To help you cheer your team to victory against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, we've rounded up the best and most popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys, hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more. We think Fanatics is the best place to buy official fan gear -- the site offers discounts on certain sale items, plus a free upgrade to next-day shipping on NFL jersey orders.

Another great place to get Baltimore Ravens gear? Amazon. Check out Amazon's Baltimore Ravens shop now by tapping the button below and take advantage of fast two-day (or sooner) shipping.

The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys of 2024

Fanatics

Ravens fans, gear up for game day by repping your star QB this weekend. This officially licensed Lamar Jackson Nike jersey features breathable mesh side panels and heat-sealed details so you can rest assured his name and number will stay intact even after multiple washes.

This limited-edition Lamar Jackson Ravens jersey is available at Fanatics for $175.

The star QB's jersey is selling out fast, so if you can't find your size, you can shop similar Lamar Jackson jerseys here.

Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys

The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens snapbacks and hats of 2024

Fanatics

Top off your game day outfit with a bold and proud hat that shows off your Ravens pride. One of the most popular picks for winter is this cozy purple and black knit beanie that comes with an even cozier purple and black scarf.

This set makes it easy to bundle up and flaunt your Ravens colors at the same time. Right now, you can get the scarf and beanie bundle on sale at Fanatics for just $47 (reduced from $70).

Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens snapbacks and hats

The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens hoodies of 2024

Fanatics

With winter upon us, fans need gear that shows their team pride and keeps them warm at the same time. One of the most popular pieces of cold weather fan gear for Ravens fans this season is this '47 Baltimore Ravens hoodie.

Featuring a soft cotton blend, the mid-weight hoodie is the perfect light layer to wear on its own in spring and fall or under your favorite jacket in winter. Sporting the Ravens team name in large bold purple letters across the front, no one will question which side you're cheering for.

Get this Ravens hoodie at Fanatics for $75.

Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens hoodies

The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens T-shirts of 2024

Fanatics

A team T-shirt is a staple in any fan's wardrobe, so it's essential to get one that's comfy and durable enough to cheer for the Ravens for years to come. One of the most popular among Ravens fans this season is this classic black T-shirt with the Ravens logo emblazoned on the chest.

The all-cotton black t-shirt from Fanatics is soft and breathable enough to wear on its own or layer under a jacket.

Get this officially licensed Ravens t-shirt at Fanatics for $28.

Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens T-shirts

The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens shoes of 2024

Nike

No game day outfit is complete without a great pair of shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day. CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe for that is the Nike Pegasus 40, available in Baltimore Ravens colors.

Featuring soft Nike React foam and two Air Zoom units, the popular running shoe is soft, supportive and boasts just enough responsiveness to put some pep in your step. Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the Ravens logo on the tongue and heel.

Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens shoes