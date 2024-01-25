This weekend, the Baltimore Ravens head to the AFC Championship Game with the NFL's No. 1 defense and No. 4 offense -- and, of course, with Ravens quarterback (and MVP) Lamar Jackson. Show support for this powerhouse of a team on game day by wearing purple and black to M&T Bank Stadium or your Ravens watch party.
Gearing up in true Ravens style is no problem. To help you cheer your team to victory against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, we've rounded up the best and most popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys, hats, hoodies, T-shirts and more. We think Fanatics is the best place to buy official fan gear -- the site offers discounts on certain sale items, plus a free upgrade to next-day shipping on NFL jersey orders.Shop all Ravens gear at Fanatics
Another great place to get Baltimore Ravens gear? Amazon. Check out Amazon's Baltimore Ravens shop now by tapping the button below and take advantage of fast two-day (or sooner) shipping.Shop all Ravens gear at Amazon
The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys of 2024
Ravens fans, gear up for game day by repping your star QB this weekend. This officially licensed Lamar Jackson Nike jersey features breathable mesh side panels and heat-sealed details so you can rest assured his name and number will stay intact even after multiple washes.
This limited-edition Lamar Jackson Ravens jersey is available at Fanatics for $175.$175 at Fanatics
The star QB's jersey is selling out fast, so if you can't find your size, you can shop similar Lamar Jackson jerseys here.Shop all Lamar Jackson jerseys
Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens jerseys
- Cheer for another 53-yard field goal from Justin Tucker: Justin Tucker Ravens Jersey, $130
- Channel injury-healing vibes to Raven's tight end: Mark Andrews Ravens Jersey, $130
- Rep Kyle Hamilton as he takes on Travis Kelce: Kyle Hamilton Ravens Jersey, $130
- Show some love for your Pro Bowl-bound linebacker: Roquan Smith Ravens Jersey, $130
- A throwback to the Raven's legendary linebacker: Ray Lewis Ravens Retired Player Jersey, $130
The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens snapbacks and hats of 2024
Top off your game day outfit with a bold and proud hat that shows off your Ravens pride. One of the most popular picks for winter is this cozy purple and black knit beanie that comes with an even cozier purple and black scarf.
This set makes it easy to bundle up and flaunt your Ravens colors at the same time. Right now, you can get the scarf and beanie bundle on sale at Fanatics for just $47 (reduced from $70).$47 at Fanatics
Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens snapbacks and hats
- Claim your bragging rights with a division championship hat: Baltimore Ravens New Era 2023 AFC North Division Champions 9FORTY Adjustable Hat, $32
- A cozy beanie in Raven's signature purple: Baltimore Ravens Fanatics Branded Cuffed Knit Hat, $18 (reduced from $26)
- A classic snapback hat for Raven's fans: '47 Brand Baltimore Ravens Clean Up Adjustable Hat, $30
- A stylish two-tone Baltimore Ravens fitted hat: Baltimore Ravens New Era 2023 Sideline 59FIFTY Fitted Hat, $46
- Show your pride in an all-cotton, all-purple Ravens hat: '47 Brand Baltimore Ravens Clean Up Adjustable Hat, $30
The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens hoodies of 2024
With winter upon us, fans need gear that shows their team pride and keeps them warm at the same time. One of the most popular pieces of cold weather fan gear for Ravens fans this season is this '47 Baltimore Ravens hoodie.
Featuring a soft cotton blend, the mid-weight hoodie is the perfect light layer to wear on its own in spring and fall or under your favorite jacket in winter. Sporting the Ravens team name in large bold purple letters across the front, no one will question which side you're cheering for.
Get this Ravens hoodie at Fanatics for $75.$75 at Fanatics
Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens hoodies
- A classic game day hoodie for Ravens fans: Baltimore Ravens Antigua Victory Hoodie, $95
- A stylish purple sweater to show your Ravens pride: Baltimore Ravens Antigua Tribute Quarter-Zip Lightweight Pullover, $75
- Add some Ravens flair to your casual wardrobe: Baltimore Ravens Gameday Couture Women's Bring The Energy Sweatshirt, $50
- Fleece hoodie for all members of the Ravens flock: Baltimore Ravens '47 Regional Headline Hoodie, $75
- A plush, quarter-zip Ravens jacket you can wear all winter: Baltimore Ravens Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Jacket, $115
The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens T-shirts of 2024
A team T-shirt is a staple in any fan's wardrobe, so it's essential to get one that's comfy and durable enough to cheer for the Ravens for years to come. One of the most popular among Ravens fans this season is this classic black T-shirt with the Ravens logo emblazoned on the chest.
The all-cotton black t-shirt from Fanatics is soft and breathable enough to wear on its own or layer under a jacket.
Get this officially licensed Ravens t-shirt at Fanatics for $28.$28 at Fanatics
Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens T-shirts
- Rep your favorite QB: Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens Nike Player Name & Number T-Shirt, $40
- Gear up for a historic matchup against the Chiefs: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded 2023 AFC Championship Matchup T-Shirt, $35
- Flaunt your AFC North Championship pride: Baltimore Ravens Fanatics Branded 2023 AFC North Division Champions Conquer T-Shirt, $35
- A soft all-cotton long sleeve for Ravens fans: Baltimore Ravens Nike 2023 AFC North Division Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
- Get playoff ready with a premium Nike T-shirt: Baltimore Ravens Nike 2023 NFL Playoffs Iconic T-Shirt, $37
The best and most popular Baltimore Ravens shoes of 2024
No game day outfit is complete without a great pair of shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day. CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe for that is the Nike Pegasus 40, available in Baltimore Ravens colors.
Featuring soft Nike React foam and two Air Zoom units, the popular running shoe is soft, supportive and boasts just enough responsiveness to put some pep in your step. Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.
All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the Ravens logo on the tongue and heel.$140 at Nike
Shop more popular Baltimore Ravens shoes
- Nike's cushy slide in Raven's purple and black: Baltimore Ravens Nike Offcourt Slide, $40
- A pair of stylish suede boots for Ravens fans: Cuce Baltimore Ravens Moccasin Boots, $110
- A Baltimore Ravens canvas shoe to wear with any outfit: Baltimore Ravens FOCO Women's Low Top Canvas Shoes, $23 and up
- Rain boots as dependable as your defensive lineup: Baltimore Ravens FOCO Rain Boots, $54 and up
- Get the previous edition of the Ravens Pegasus for less: Baltimore Ravens Nike Pegasus 39, $88 (reduced from $140)