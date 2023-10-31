The Merach magnetic rowing machine is one of the most popular rowers among our readers. We get it. The machine is stylish, whisper quiet and, most importantly, packs a serious workout that blends cardio and upper strength training in one. So when we saw that Amazon had dropped the price by 40% and added an extra $60 coupon to stack on top of that, we knew our readers needed to hear about it.

Regularly priced at $400, this massive deal brings the price down to just $180. That leaves room in the budget to pick up a set of adjustable weights to round out your home gym setup. You can also use those savings to take advantage of other great deals we've found on Fitbits, Beats headphones and more. Move fast to catch this unbeatable deal before it disappears.

Get the Merach magnetic rower for over half off



Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Merach magnetic rowing machine for $240 (reduced from $400). And if you add the $60 coupon before checkout, you can bring the price down even further to $180.

Top features of the Merach magnetic rower:

Get 16 resistance levels so you can adjust the workout intensity based on your fitness level and goal.

It's easy to assemble -- you can put it together in as little as 30 minutes.

The double-track slide rail makes for a smoother and more stable glide with each rep.

Transportation wheels make it easy to store this upright in a corner when not in use so it's not taking up too much floor space when not in use.

Shop more top-rated rowing machine deals on Amazon

Why the Merach rowing machine is so popular with CBS Sports Essentials readers



It's hard to beat a rowing machine when it comes to getting a full-body strength and cardio workout all in one session on one piece of equipment. Better yet, you're seated the entire time, so rowing is a great low-impact option for anyone who needs to be kinder to their joints. The only downside is that rowers tend to be pricey compared to other home gym equipment.

The Merach rower is a budget-friendly option that packs a surprising number of premium features, including Bluetooth connectivity so you can automatically log your workouts on the Merach app.

That app also gives you access to a library of fitness classes and workout videos so you can get even more out your workouts. Open the app from your tablet and mount it to the built-in tablet holder for a more immersive workout experience.

As for the machine itself, you get 16 levels of resistance, non-slip pedals, and a whisper-quiet design that won't bother your family or your downstairs neighbors.

