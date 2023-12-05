Amazon

Whether you're a runner, hiker, gym rat or golfer, a quality water bottle that's easy to carry and keeps your water ice cold and refreshing is key to making sure you stay hydrated. But the best water bottles can get pricey, especially if you're looking for premium features like built-in water filtration or all-day insulation.

That's why we're always on the lookout for good deals on our favorite brands. Luckily, there are still tons of savings to be enjoyed this shopping season even though Black Friday has come and gone. We found deep discounts on Hydro Flask, Stanley and other premium brands, so grab one for yourself or get one as a quick under-$100 gift for the sporty and fitness-obsessed people on your holiday shopping list this year.

Keep reading for the best water bottle deals you can shop right now.

Best water bottle deals to shop right now

Whether you need best-in-class insulation that keeps your beverage cold for days or built-in filtration, here are the best water bottle deals available right now.

Get Amazon's best-selling water bottle for over half off: Hydro Flask

Amazon

Featuring 18/8 stainless steel, this Hydro Flask water bottle is corrosion-resistant, durable and lightweight. The bestselling water bottle features Tempshield insulation in the body and honeycomb insulation in the cap. That helps keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours.

This high-quality construction has earned it over 26,300 5-star ratings on Amazon. Now, you can get the 32-ounce size of this premium water bottle for as low as $21 at Amazon (reduced from $45)

Save 34% on a must-have water bottle for campers: Stanley Classic thermos

Amazon

Stanley is one of the most trusted names among hikers and campers, and this classic thermos has become a staple on any outdoor adventure.

Corrosion-resistant 18/8 steel and vacuum insulation keep your beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The lid doubles as an 8-ounce cup so you can pour out a serving using the spill-proof cap to minimize temperature loss.

The super durable and timeless thermos is 34% on Amazon right now, so you'll pay just $23 for a one-liter bottle (about 38 ounces), reduced from $35.

You can also find it on sale at Walmart for just $25.

High-filtration water bottle for hikers: LifeStraw Go series (13% off)

Amazon

The Lifestraw brand is known for its pocket-sized water filters that can remove 99.99999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, dirt and other contaminants that can end up in water. Made for outdoorsy folk who might need to resort to drinking from a stream or lake in an emergency, this water bottle comes with one of those powerful filters built right into the lid.

Just fill up the bottle with water, attach the lid and sip from the mouthpiece. As you do, water is pulled through the two-stage filtration system before reaching the mouthpiece. The advanced membrane microfilter can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water before needing to be replaced while the carbon filter capsule at the top can clean up to 26 gallons.

The self-proclaimed ultimate sidekick would make a great gift for hikers, but it's just as useful as your everyday water bottle to take to work or the gym. And you can get the 22-ounce LifeStraw go series water bottle on Amazon for just $39 (reduced from $45).

Get $10 off a smart bottle that reminds you to hydrate: Hidrate Spark 3

Amazon

Drinking as much water as you're supposed to in a day is easier said than done. The Hidrate Spark 3 was designed to end that struggle. The bottle glows to provide a visual reminder to stay hydrated when you haven't taken a sip in a while.

A sensor on the bottom keeps track of how much water you drink and syncs that information to an app that you can install on your phone or smartwatch.

Get the high tech water bottle on sale at Amazon for just $50 (reduced from $60).

Shop more top-rated water bottle deals on Amazon

