Angels' Mike Trout: Yet to strike out this spring

Trout hasn't struck out this spring in 41 plate appearances, the Orange County Register reports.

Trout seems to add something to his game almost every season, and this year it might be even more contact. The 26-year-old superstar has dropped his strikeout rate in three consecutive seasons, from 26.1 percent in 2014 to 23.2 percent, 20.1 percent and 17.8 percent in the next three years. That drop has been matched by a jump in his walk rate, from 11.8 percent in 2014 to 13.5 percent, 17.0 percent and 18.5 percent in the next three seasons. That dominance of the strike zone is yet one more reason why Trout is considered the consensus number one pick again this season.