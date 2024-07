Trout (knee) has started running on a treadmill, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

It's a big step in Trout's recovery as he works his way back from surgery on a torn meniscus in early May. He has also done some hitting on the field. Trout said this past weekend that he expected to return from the injured list by late July, although he certainly has some markers he needs to hit first before making that happen.