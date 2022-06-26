Brantley was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees with right shoulder discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to departing.

Brantley was serving as the Astros' designated hitter for the series finale in New York, so his shoulder discomfort must have surfaced at some point during one his plate appearances earlier in the game. J.J. Matijevic entered the game as a replacement for Brantley, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener with the Mets.