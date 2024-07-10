Blanco (9-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Blanco gave up multiple home runs for the second time in three starts, but he got away with it since both were solo shots. He's allowed more than two runs just once over his last six outings, turning in a quality start in four of them. The 30-year-old continues to enjoy a breakout season with a 2.53 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 95:40 K:BB across 103 innings through 17 starts. Blanco could make one more start before the All-Star break, which is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Rangers on Sunday.