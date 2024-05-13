Wood (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out a batter over two innings.

Wood surrendered a first inning run off a pair of base hits and then suffered a disastrous second during which he gave up four unearned runs stemming from a fielding error by Max Shuemann to start off the frame. Sunday was by far Wood's shortest outing of the season and a disappointing one at that after he had shut down the Rangers his last time out. The 33-year-old now owns a 5.26 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB in 39.1 innings and will look to bounce back against Kansas City in his next turn through the rotation.