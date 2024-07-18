The Athletics optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old received his first big-league call-up June 22 and went on to appear in seven games with the Athletics prior to the All-Star break, batting .261 with a stolen base, six runs and one RBI. The utility player will get the chance to see more consistent playing time as heads back to Las Vegas. The Athletics will announce a replacement for Alvarez on the 26-man active roster shortly before their next game Friday versus the Angels.