The Athletics placed Wilson on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain. The transaction is retroactive to July 20.

The 22-year-old was promoted for his MLB debut Friday and suffered the injury after singling in his first plate appearance. Although the severity of the strain is unclear since the results of Wilson's MRI have yet to be disclosed, he'll be sidelined for at least the next nine days. Abraham Toro was activated from the IL in a corresponding move, while Max Scheumann is likely to take back over as Oakland's primary shortstop.